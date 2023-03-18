Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.