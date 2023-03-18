CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $133.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

