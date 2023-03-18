CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 2,202 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FE opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.