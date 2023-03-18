CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 1,522 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BWA opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

