CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 5.2 %

Newmont stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of -89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

