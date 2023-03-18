CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 129,772 Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 129,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NYSE CLB opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $936.41 million, a PE ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $34.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

