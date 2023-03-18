CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 338,875 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.