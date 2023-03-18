CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $706,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FOX by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

FOX Price Performance

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

