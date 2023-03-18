CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 305.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nucor by 268.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,316 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NUE opened at $144.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

