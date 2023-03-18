CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 10,722 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

