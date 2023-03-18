CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 147,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $131,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,174,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,547. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $184.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.85.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

