CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 116,606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR opened at $53.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $65.66.

