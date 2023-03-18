CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 300 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.27 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

