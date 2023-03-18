CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 403 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,846,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 66,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME stock opened at $185.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.86. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

