CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $810,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $163,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,981,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $195.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

