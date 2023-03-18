CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $432.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.21.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

