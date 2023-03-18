Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 4,549 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 10,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 57,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 106,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Further Reading
