Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 4,549 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 10,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 57,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 106,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -369.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.