Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 2.0 %

AMGN opened at $229.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

