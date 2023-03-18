Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average is $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

