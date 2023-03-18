Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 270.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $113.06 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

