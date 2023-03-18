HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,065 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.91.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

