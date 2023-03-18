Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 133,083 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

