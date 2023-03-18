CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,397 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $15.99 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

