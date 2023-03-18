Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $78.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

