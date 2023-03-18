Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,455,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADI opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,195 shares of company stock worth $2,697,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

