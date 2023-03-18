Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $152.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

