125 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Align Wealth Management LLC

Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $274.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.37. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.75.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

