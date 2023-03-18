Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $134.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,660 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.