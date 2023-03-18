Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,580 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Down 5.8 %

SM Energy stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.