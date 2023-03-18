Radnor Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,850,000 after buying an additional 286,771 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 921,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 149,124 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 842,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 49,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 56,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

NUV opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

