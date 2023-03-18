Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,971 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

RYLD stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.