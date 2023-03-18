Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,971 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
RYLD stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
