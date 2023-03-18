iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 144,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 68,598 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

