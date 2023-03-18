Align Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 175.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $830,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

