Align Wealth Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 348,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 54,103 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

