1,515 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 125,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,138,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $152.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.38. The company has a market cap of $290.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

