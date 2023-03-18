Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance
Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Get Rating).
