Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

