Brookstone Capital Management Sells 852 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $153.15 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

