Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,331,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFG opened at $88.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.