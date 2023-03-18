Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 467 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.8 %

BMAR opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.