Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,320,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,548,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.