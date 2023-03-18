Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 214,322 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 214,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance
BATS:PNOV opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $812.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
Featured Stories
