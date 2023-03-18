Brookstone Capital Management Has $12.11 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.16% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 218,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,346,000.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.22.

