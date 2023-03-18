Brookstone Capital Management Sells 13,803 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.56.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

