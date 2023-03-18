Brookstone Capital Management Sells 5,396 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.83.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

