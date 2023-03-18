Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,764 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $329.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

