Weaver Consulting Group Has $40,000 Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 351.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 35.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dawson James cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

