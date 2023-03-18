Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSLV. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 93,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.