Brookstone Capital Management Sells 24,191 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,191 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.15% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749,369 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,085,000 after acquiring an additional 326,496 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 215.8% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 414,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 109.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 441,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 230,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.