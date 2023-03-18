Brookstone Capital Management Has $7.90 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PG opened at $142.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

