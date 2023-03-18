Weaver Consulting Group Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:BDEC opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile
