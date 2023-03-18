Weaver Consulting Group Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BDEC opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.